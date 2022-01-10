Kareena Kapoor Khan's Shoot For Her Future Ambitious Projects Delayed Due To The Rise In COVID-19 Cases?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to be in the full form again when it comes to her professional forefront. After welcoming her second son Jehangir Ali Khan in February last year, the actress was all set to bounce back to work after a maternity break. It was earlier reported that she had signed a thriller flick by director Sujoy Ghosh and will also star and co-produce a project by Hansal Mehta along with Ekta Kapoor. However, the recent rise in the COVID-19 cases might now act as a bummer for Kareena when it comes to shooting for her upcoming movies.

A source close to the development has revealed to Pinkvilla that Kareena Kapoor Khan was supposed to shoot for the Sujoy Ghosh movie from March this year. The source added that however, due to the recent increase in the COVID-19 cases, it is not sure whether things will go as planned. The source went on to say that the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress was in talks with Sujoy recently after which she gave her nod to the movie. The film is touted to be the third female-oriented project for the filmmaker after Kahaani and Badla. It has been bankrolled by Jay Shewakramani.

The source stated about the project saying that Kareena Kapoor Khan had met Sujoy Ghosh last week at his office to discuss the prepping and the final look of hers for the project. The team is working on the modalities of the same and the Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress is supposed to start shooting for the same from March in locations like Darjeeling and Kalimpong in West Bengal. However, the source said that due to the alarming rise in the number of cases in West Bengal, now Sujoy and producer Jay Shewakramani are monitoring the situation closely and will take a final call depending on the scenario. The source added that thus nothing is confirmed about the schedule yet.

Meanwhile, apart from this, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also act in the Hansal Mehta directorial thriller flick. Kareena will be debuting as a producer also along with Ekta Kapoor for the film. She furthermore has Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan in her kitty.