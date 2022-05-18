Kareena Kapoor's Son Taimur's New Photo With Little Brother Jeh Will Melt Your Hearts

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan is quite active on social media. She often takes to her Instagram handle to share adorable pictures of her nephews, Taimur and Jeh. Today, Saba once again left the netizens go all hearts over the two tiny tots by posting a sweet click of the Khan brothers.

In the picture, Taimur fondly known as Tim, is seen protecting Jeh as the latter tries to hold him. The 'cute-as-a-button' on Jeh's face is making us want to pull his cheeks right away.

Saba captioned the picture as, "SIBLINGS....too! Big brother protects #timtim. Small brother grabs ! #jehjaan. Younger ones are always playing around!! That's why we have a protective older "bhaijaan". #saifalikhanpataudi #my #bigbrother #taimuralikhan #jehalikhan #siblings #too."

Meanwhile, fans too, couldn't stop gushing over Taimur-Jeh's cute picture. A netizen wrote, "This can't get cuter." Another one commented, "Oh my heart." "Beautiful Memories for both of them which they will cherish after years," read a comment on Saba's post. Actor Namit Das wrote, "O my god! What cuties!"

A few months back, Saba had treated fans with another adorable picture in which Tim and Jeh seemed to be busy in some conversation. Her caption for that lovely picture read, "In CONVERSATION.....Tim: Jeh, so I'm your older brother....Jeh: Ok, Tim: What will you call me? Jeh: Bhaijaan? Tim: OK."

Saba is known to be quite protective of her nephews. When Saif and Kareena were trolled for naming their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh), she had penned a long note in defence of her brother and her sister-in-law wherein she had mentioned that they are 'allowed' to decide what they want their kids to be.

More recently, when Taimur received flak on social media for his alleged inappropriate behaviour with the paparazzi, Saba hit back at the trolls with a strongly-worded note.