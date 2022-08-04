Kareena Kapoor Says She Gave A Screen Test For The First Time For Laal Singh Chaddha; 'I Was Like...'

Recently, when Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the fifth episode of Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 7, the duo shared some interesting trivia about their upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she gave a screen test for the first time in her 22-year-long career for this Advait Chandan directorial. She said that her co-star Aamir was very sure that she had to screen test for that role.

The actress shared that it was her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan who convinced her for the screen test and thought that it was really cool as only Aamir can actually tell someone to undergo a screen test for a part.

Speaking about her experience of giving her first-ever screen test, Bebo said, "They bought a camera to my office. They made me enact the scene because he was like I am not confident. It was because of Saif. I was like no one had ever because in here I don't know I was like I have never done it in 22 years."

She admitted that she was nervous about it and continued, "It was not an ego it was just I'd never done it before, so I was nervous. And when I told Saif, he said I think it's really cool. You should do it. And I said ya actually what the hell! What will happen? He'll say it didn't work. So, it's fine. I said it's Aamir. And if I'd do it, it'll be for Aamir. So, I said listen whatever it is, I am going to take the plunge and have fun with it."

On the other hand, Aamir Khan revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan was not the first choice for the role of Roopa in Laal Singh Chaddha. He said that he and the film's director Advait Chandan were watching an ad, in which Kareena featured with another actress, who they were considering to cast.

However, they soon changed their mind and thought that Kareena would be the perfect choice for the film. Aamir said that he is glad that they saw that ad because he cannot imagine anyone else other than Kareena as Roopa.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' award-winning Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The film is slated to release on August 11.