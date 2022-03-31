Kareena Kapoor Warns Saif Ali Khan Not To Have Another Baby At 60; Says He Has Had A Child Every Decade

We love when Kareena Kapoor Khan shares cute pictures of her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan on her social media handle. Recently, she was seen holidaying in Maldives and netizens were in awe of Jeh's cute pictures from the vacation. In her recent tete-a-tete with Vogue, Kareena opened up about raising Taimur and Jeh and also spoke about their father Saif Ali Khan.

She said, "Saif has had a child every decade-in his twenties, thirties, forties and now in his fifties. I've told him, in your sixties, that's not happening."

She further said that she thinks only a man as broad-minded as Saif could be a father of four children at very different stages. He gives his time to all of them, and now, with Jeh, Saif and Kareena are trying to balance it out.

She said, "We've made a pact that when he's shooting for a film, I will try not to work on one at the same time and vice versa."

While speaking about Jeh and Taimur, Kareena said that her younger son seems to be a lot softer than her elder one.

"Tim likes people. If there are people at home, he wants to be a part of it. He's also a mini Saif, wanting to be a rock star, listening to AC/DC and Steely Dan with his father. They have an incredible bond. Tim says, 'Abba is my best friend,'" said the Laal Singh Chaddha actress laughingly.

She concluded by saying that it's wonderful and it's also a silver lining in this pandemic that families have taken on a different prominence over the last year, and she is very grateful that she and her children have become closer as a unit.