Karisma Kapoor Reveals To Fans If She Would Consider Marrying Again In Ask Me Anything Session

Karisma Kapoor recently hosted an AMA (ask me anything) session with her fans on Instagram. Among the many questions she answered, the actress was also asked if she would ever consider marrying again. Without shying away Karisma was ready with an answer for the fan.

During the brief session, Karisma also revealed to fans that her favourite food is biryani and her favourite colour is black. A fan asked which actor she preferred more Ranbir or Ranveer, she wrote, "I love both."

Another fan asked who her favourite person is and Karisma shared a collage of pictures of her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, her kids Samaira and Kiaan, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan, and Saif-Kareena's kids Taimur and Jehangir. She captioned the Instagram story as, "All my favourites."

One of the personal questions a fan asked was if she would marry again. Karisma shared a GIF of a confused and perturbed looking person and wrote, "Depends!" For the unversed, Karisma married businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. The couple has two children- daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

While the actress has rarely spoken about her past, her marriage had ended in a messy public divorce. The two decided to part ways in 2014 and filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, which ended with both parties levelling several allegations on each other.

On the work front, Karisma had been one of the most successful celebrities in Bollywood in the 90s. She took a hiatus from acting post marriage but returned to screen in 2020 with OTT show Mentalhood. The AltBalaji web series marked her OTT debut and she is set to be seen in another project by Abhinay Deo titled Brown.