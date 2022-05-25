Kartik Aaryan Admits He Dated A Bollywood Actress In The Past; Shares His Take On Infidelity In Film Industry

Kartik Aaryan in his recent interview, made a big relevation that he had dated a Bollywood actress in the past. For the unversed, the actor was rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan when they were filming Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. We wonder if he was referring to these linkup rumours.

In a chat with YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, when Kartik was asked if he has ever dated a Bollywood star, the actor replied with a 'Yes.'

When asked about infidelity in Bollywood and how the media link up actors, he said, "If two actors are working together and go out for a coffee, it will be reported that they were 'spotted' together. People will begin to talk. Shall I stop going out? Or shall I look for secret spots? What if two people are meeting just as friends? If four people go out, they'll publish photos of just two. This happens. And because of this, it seems strange when you're 'spotted' with someone else later."

Earlier in an interview with Navbharat Times, when Kartik was quizzed if his linkup rumours with Sara Ali Khan were part of a promotion for Love Aaj Kal, the actor had said, "No, no. There was nothing promotional there. How do I explain this? No dear, I mean, we are humans as well. Not everything is promotional. This is all that I will say on this topic."

Speaking about work, Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film crossed the 50-Crore mark in its opening week. The actor will next be seen in Shehzada which is an official remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Rohit Dhawan directorial also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal.