Kartik Aaryan And Bhushan Kumar Host A Special Screening Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 For Kids

The
sought-after
producer
Bhushan
Kumar
and
ever
charming
actor
Kartik
Aaryan
who
is
riding
high
on
success
with
their
latest
blockbuster
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2,
host
a
special
screening
for
100
children
associated
with
CRY
Foundation.
This
family
entertainer
that
is
raining
praises
from
all
over
the
world
has
surpassed
the
prestigious
₹175
crore
mark
at
the
domestic
box
office
today.
Kartik
who
enjoys
a
massive
following
among
kids,
not
only
spent
the
afternoon
with
them
watching
the
family
entertainer
but
also
shook
a
leg
on
the
popular
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2
title
track.
As
the
kids
were
super
excited
and
happy
to
meet
the
powerhouses
behind
this
megahit,
they
also
expressed
how
much
did
they
love
Kartik
as
Rooh
Baba.
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2,
produced
by
Bhushan
Kumar,
Murad
Khetani,
Anjum
Khetani,
and
Krishan
Kumar
under
the
banner
of
T-Series
and
Cine
1
Studios,
this
family
entertainer
is
running
successfully
at
a
cinema
near
you!