Kartik Aaryan And Bhushan Kumar Host A Special Screening Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 For Kids

The sought-after producer Bhushan Kumar and ever charming actor Kartik Aaryan who is riding high on success with their latest blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, host a special screening for 100 children associated with CRY Foundation. This family entertainer that is raining praises from all over the world has surpassed the prestigious ₹175 crore mark at the domestic box office today.

Kartik who enjoys a massive following among kids, not only spent the afternoon with them watching the family entertainer but also shook a leg on the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track.

As the kids were super excited and happy to meet the powerhouses behind this megahit, they also expressed how much did they love Kartik as Rooh Baba.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, this family entertainer is running successfully at a cinema near you!