Kartik Aaryan Back In The Bay Post Football Match And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Promotions In Dubai

As the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is around the corner, lead actor Kartik Aaryan is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film, even if it is at the stake of sleepless nights and no rest at all. While fans are excited about the release of the film, they also questioned about the actor’s sleep schedule.

From club hopping to 4 city wide song launches, Kartik has been all out with his promotions for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 back to back these last few days. The star has been flying in and out of the city without any real rest.

Recently, Kartik was spotted coming back from Dubai where he attended a celebrity football league and also promoted his film the next day. The video shared by a paparazzi had fans urging him to rest. Some of them acknowledged his effort to make his fans happy!

Some of the fan comments read “What a hard-working superstar. Working round the clock as his movie releases, hats off to you #KartikAaryan,” “Please take some rest KA,” “When do you go to sleep KA?”

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hits the screens on 20th May, the star has films like Captain India, Freddy, Shehzada, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in his pipeline next.