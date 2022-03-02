Kartik Aaryan Celebrates Maha Shivratri, Prays In His Temple At Home!

The Shehzada of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan who had a super successful 2021, can be seen praying in his latest post as he celebrates Maha Shivratri. The actor looks ahead at an even more successful year with multiple releases lined up.

Taking to his social media Kartik shared a picture where he can be seen praying in front of the mandir at his house wishing everyone writing, "Har Har Mahadev #HappyMahashivaratri 🙏🏻"

Kartik Aaryan Gets Teary-Eyed In A Video For His Mother, Salutes Her For Her Fight Against Cancer!

Coming to the work front, the super talented actor is currently busy with the making of Shehzada, the official remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikuntapurramloo. Kartik Aaryan is reprising the character which is played by Telugu superstar Allu Arjun in the original. The much-awaited project features an extensive star cast including Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, and others in the key roles.

Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani's Untitled Romantic Film To Go On Floors In March This Year?

The actor recently finished shooting for the much-awaited project, Freddy, which is currently in its post-production stage. Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Captain India, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.