kartik-aaryan-declares-his-love-in-an-adorable-style-ahead-of-valentine-s-day

With
the
Valentines
Day
approaching
close,
love
is
definitely
in
the
air
and
our
young
superstar,
Kartik
Aaryan
is
definitely
not
prone
to
it
as
he
declared
love
for
his
dog,
Katori
Aaryan.
Taking
to
his
social
media,
the
Dhamaka
star
set
the
weekend
mood
right
as
he
shared
the
most
adorable
video
of
Katori
licking
his
face
incessantly
as
the
actor
wraps
her
into
his
arm
in
the
cutest
way.
Dressed
in
a
black
t-shirt
and
an
All
Stars
cap,
Kartik
in
his
quirky
style
wrote,
"Love
is
a
four
legged
word
☁️🤍
@katoriaaryan
🐾"