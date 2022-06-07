Kartik Aaryan Does Not Want The Title Of King Like SRK: Still Have a Long Way to Go.. I'll Take Prince

With the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has registered his name in the biggies of Bollywood and has proved the power of his stardom. While the film is breaking all the records at the box office, the actor is constantly getting titles from his fans including, the King of Bollywood but seems like he has other ideas.

The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is surely the epitome of Kartik's phenomenal performance that has made him grab a special place in the heart of the audience. The young superstar has often been referred to as or been conferred with the title of the King of Bollywood by his fans after delivering multiple hits back to back, comparing him to the rom com King, Shahrukh Khan.

In a recent interview, when the RJ said that before him only Shah Rukh Khan enjoyed such titles, Kartik revealed that whenever he gets these titles he feels good. But, "I don't think I want to accept the term king. I still have a long way to go, so it's too early to say that. I'll take prince. I am joking. I think I'm just happy with all the love that first started coming after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety success or after Pyaar Ka Punchnama and now after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2."

With Bhool Bhulaiya 2 raging at the box office next in line for Kartik Aaryan is Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty.