Kartik Aaryan Does Not Want To Copy Allu Arjun In Shehzada; Does Not Want Unnecessary Pressure

Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is all set to hit theatres on May 20, 2022. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Kartik opened up on working in the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which starred Allu Arjun in the lead role.

While speaking about the same, Kartik said, "I just don't take that pressure. I am not thinking about should I do something that is exactly what has been done over there (South Industry). Those questions don't bother me...I loved working with Rohit Dhawan."

Kartik further said that Rohit Dhawan has given his all to Shehzada and he doesn't think any other director can make a better Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo than him.

"He is like my brother and the way he has given his all to the film...I don't think there would be any other director who would justice to this film as Rohit has...He added his own elements," said Aryan.

Shehzada is slated to release on November 4, 2022.

Coming back to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, its trailer has received mixed response from netizens, but its title track has taken Bollywood by storm. The film is second instalment to Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The first instalment was released in 2007 and it starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, etc., in pivotal roles.

While the first instalment, which was helmed by Priyadarshan, was super hit, it is to be seen if Kartik Aaryan-starrer will receive the same amount of love from critics and audience.