Kartik Aaryan Enjoys Street Food With His 'Titu' Sunny Singh; His Humbleness Wins Hearts

We all loved the camaraderie of Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which released in 2018. Recently, the duo was spotted enjoying street food in Mumbai. In the video, they are seen enjoying the food and chit chatting with each other. Later, when the duo was spotted by crowd around them, many fans asked for selfies and both the actors obliged them with pictures.

Reacting to Kartik's humbleness, many netizens lauded the actor on social media, as his video went viral on it.

Video Courtesy- Manav Manglani

A netizen wrote, "Such a down to earth person which is a rare thing to find these days."

"Watta humble person god bless," wrote another netizen.

"So humble. Always remember your roots," commented one more user on Kartik Aaryan's video.

"Using lamborghini urus as a table 😂 ye hue na full desi wali baat," wrote another user.

While some lauded Kartik's humbleness, others cherished his friendship with Sunny Singh.

A user wrote, "It's really nice to see them again... Long live friendship!!!"

Another user wrote, "Always love to see these two beautiful people together...pakke dost."

"Kya banda hai yaar? Jis industry me dosti yaari saab dikhawa hoti hai waha iss bande ko itni success mil gayi fir abhi apne ek sacche purane dost k saath mil ke waqt bita raha hai 🔥 aise logo ko hi success milti hai," wrote one more user.

With respect to work, Kartik is on a roll! His last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 set the box office on fire with its bumper collection. Made on a budget of Rs 60 Crore, the film earned more than Rs 150 Crore at the box office.

With respect to work, Kartik will next be seen in Freddy, Shehzada and Captain India.

(Social media posts are unedited.)