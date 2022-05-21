Kartik Aaryan Heartened By An Overwhelming Response In Theatres; 'Finally Whistles And Claps'

The
young
superstar
leading
the
game
of
B-town
now
is,
Kartik
Aaryan.
With
a
thunderous
opening
of
his
film,
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2
ending
Bollywood's
dry
box
office
spell,
fans
are
all
cheers
for
the
star
not
just
on
online
but
in
theatres
too.
Kartik
has
truly
delivered
the
mass
family
entertainer
that
the
audiences
craved
and
his
fandom
is
only
on
a
rise
with
the
same.
Taking
to
his
social
media,
the
national
hearthhrob
reposted
a
story
of
a
fan
who
recorded
the
audience's
reaction
during
a
scene
featuring
Kartik
and
the
response
in
the
theater
shows
exactly
what
was
lacking
in
Bollywood
for
long.
As
soon
as
Kartik
gets
into
his
Rooh
Baba
costume
in
the
clip,
the
audience
in
the
theater
was
uncontrollable
as
they
could
be
hearing
cheering
and
whistling
and
clapping
for
their
superstar.
Kartik
thanked
them
saying,
"Finally
Claps
and
Whistles.
Its
so
heartening
🙏🏻🙏🏻"
With
a
raging
opening,
the
young
actor
has
really
proven
his
hold
at
the
box
office
and
is
all
set
to
treat
his
fans
soon
again
with
other
exciting
films
in
his
lineup
like
Shehzada,
Captain
India,
Freddy
and
Sajid
Nadiadwala's
untitled
next.