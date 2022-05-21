Kartik Aaryan Heartened By An Overwhelming Response In Theatres; 'Finally Whistles And Claps'

The young superstar leading the game of B-town now is, Kartik Aaryan. With a thunderous opening of his film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ending Bollywood's dry box office spell, fans are all cheers for the star not just on online but in theatres too.

Kartik has truly delivered the mass family entertainer that the audiences craved and his fandom is only on a rise with the same. Taking to his social media, the national hearthhrob reposted a story of a fan who recorded the audience's reaction during a scene featuring Kartik and the response in the theater shows exactly what was lacking in Bollywood for long.

As soon as Kartik gets into his Rooh Baba costume in the clip, the audience in the theater was uncontrollable as they could be hearing cheering and whistling and clapping for their superstar. Kartik thanked them saying, "Finally Claps and Whistles. Its so heartening 🙏🏻🙏🏻"

With a raging opening, the young actor has really proven his hold at the box office and is all set to treat his fans soon again with other exciting films in his lineup like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.