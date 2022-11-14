Kartik In Hera Pheri To John In Welcome Back: Actors Who Replaced Akshay In Sequels To His Hit Films
Akshay Kumar, who entered Bollywood in 1991 with Raj N Sippy's Saugandh, has established himself among the most loved and successful stars in the film industry.
Over the years, he has delivered several hit films and one of them is Hera Pheri. Directed by Priyadarshan, the comedy was released in 2000 and also featured Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, and Tabu in pivotal roles.
Back then, the film underperformed at the box office. However, over the years, it attained cult status, and then, its sequel titled Phir Hera Pheri got released in 2006. Ever since its success, fans have been waiting for the third installment with the same star cast.
However, Akshay recently rejected Hera Pheri 3 and Kartik Aaryan has reportedly replaced him in the third part. Interestingly, it isn't the first incident when the Khiladi star has been replaced by another actor in the sequel to his hit film.
From Kartik Aaryan to John Abraham, let's look at the list of Bollywood stars who replaced Akshay in his films' sequels.
Kartik In ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’
Helmed by Priyadarshan, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' was released in 2007 and turned out to be a hit. While everyone was hoping that Akshay will star in the sequel, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' makers signed Kartik Aaryan as the male lead. The film broke several records at the ticket window.
John in ‘Welcome Back’
After the success of the 2007 release 'Welcome', the makers returned with its sequel 'Welcome Back'. In the comedy, John Abraham replaced Akshay Kumar.
Arjun in ‘Namaste England’
'Namaste England' was a spirited sequel to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's 'Namatey London'. While Arjun Kapoor replaced Akshay, the film failed to make a mark at the box office.
Kartik Again In ‘Hera Pheri 3’
After 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik has now stepped into Akshay's shoes in 'Hera Pheri 3'. Now, it'll be interesting to see if he'll able to make his mark in the film alongside Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty or not.