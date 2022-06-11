kartik-aaryan-hopes-he-keeps-getting-work-even-if-any-of-his-film-fails-to-perform-at-the-box-office

On May 20, 2022, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles, arrived in theatres and set the box office on fire. In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Kartik opened up about the film's success and said that it has changed many things in his life. However, he hopes that he keeps getting work even if any of his films fails to perform at the box office.

Kartik told Bollywood Bubble that when he started shooting of the film, he was worried if it will be up to the mark of the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which had broken records fifteen years back. But when he heard the narration, he completely loved it.

He further said, "Then the twists and turns that are there made it a complete entertainer. There is a little nostalgia but it is a completely new film. This is the reason the audience enjoyed it. Also during the promotions, we were telling the audience not to compare but to watch it like a completely new version."

Kartik went on to add that the kind of reaction he and his team got was amazing.

"The movie has changed a lot of things in my life and also the way people perceive me now also. So I am happy now," added Aaryan.

In the same interview, Kartik said that he wants all his films to work, as any other actor would, but sometimes the things are not in actors' hands.

"So when a film does not work you worry about what will happen in future now. The movie should work that is the only pressure. You put up a lot of hard work, not only you but many others do it with you so you want that movie to work. But I hope if any film does not work then too I keep on getting work. I have a belief in my talent. So as long as you know your work you will get films," concluded the Dhamaka actor.