kartik-aaryan-keeps-this-as-memento-from-his-recent-blockbuster-bhool-bhulaiyaa-2

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 broke a dry spell for the Hindi film industry and went on to become the biggest Hindi blockbuster post pandemic. The young superstar's character 'Rooh Baba' was also a hit with masses across the country, leaving them in splits.

Interestingly, Kartik took his 'Rooh Baba' outfit post the shoot as a memento along with many memories from the set.

Says Kartik Aaryan, "I took Rooh baba's outfit after the wrap of the film. It is a special costume... whenever I wore it in the film, the audience clapped and cheered and it was so satisfying. This Film and This character will always remain close to my heart. Whenever I come across the cape, I get super overwhelmed, reminiscing of the good old shoot days. It's a very special emotion !!"

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has already garnered a whopping 160 crores at the box office and is elbowing out other big-ticket entertainers, making this a special success for Kartik Aaryan.