kartik-aaryan-keeps-this-as-memento-from-his-recent-blockbuster-bhool-bhulaiyaa-2

Kartik
Aaryan's
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2
broke
a
dry
spell
for
the
Hindi
film
industry
and
went
on
to
become
the
biggest
Hindi
blockbuster
post
pandemic.
The
young
superstar's
character
'Rooh
Baba'
was
also
a
hit
with
masses
across
the
country,
leaving
them
in
splits.
Interestingly,
Kartik
took
his
'Rooh
Baba'
outfit
post
the
shoot
as
a
memento
along
with
many
memories
from
the
set.
Says
Kartik
Aaryan,
"I
took
Rooh
baba's
outfit
after
the
wrap
of
the
film.
It
is
a
special
costume...
whenever
I
wore
it
in
the
film,
the
audience
clapped
and
cheered
and
it
was
so
satisfying.
This
Film
and
This
character
will
always
remain
close
to
my
heart.
Whenever
I
come
across
the
cape,
I
get
super
overwhelmed,
reminiscing
of
the
good
old
shoot
days.
It's
a
very
special
emotion
!!"
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2
has
already
garnered
a
whopping
160
crores
at
the
box
office
and
is
elbowing
out
other
big-ticket
entertainers,
making
this
a
special
success
for
Kartik
Aaryan.