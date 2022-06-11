    For Quick Alerts
      Kartik Aaryan Keeps This As Memento From His Recent Blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

      Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 broke a dry spell for the Hindi film industry and went on to become the biggest Hindi blockbuster post pandemic. The young superstar's character 'Rooh Baba' was also a hit with masses across the country, leaving them in splits.

      Interestingly, Kartik took his 'Rooh Baba' outfit post the shoot as a memento along with many memories from the set.

      Says Kartik Aaryan, "I took Rooh baba's outfit after the wrap of the film. It is a special costume... whenever I wore it in the film, the audience clapped and cheered and it was so satisfying. This Film and This character will always remain close to my heart. Whenever I come across the cape, I get super overwhelmed, reminiscing of the good old shoot days. It's a very special emotion !!"

      Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has already garnered a whopping 160 crores at the box office and is elbowing out other big-ticket entertainers, making this a special success for Kartik Aaryan.

      Story first published: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 17:55 [IST]
      X