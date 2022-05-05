Kartik Aaryan On His Alleged Fallout With Karan Johar & Exit From Dostana 2: People Make Baat Ka Batangad

In 2019, Karan Johar had announced Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in leading roles. The trio had even begin shooting for the film. However, later, it was announced that the romantic comedy has been shelved.

Rumours surfaced in the media that producer Karan Johar was upset with Kartik's 'unprofessional' behaviour which is why he was ousted from the project. While several speculations circulated on the internet, the actor and the production house maintained a dignified silence over this matter.

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, Kartik addressed reports of his rumoured fallout with Karan Johar. On being asked if his differences with the industry people could cost him work as he doesn't hail from a film background, the Dhamaka actor said, "I just focus on my work. That's all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now)."

While reports of Kartik-Karan's alleged fallout were floating on social media, there was a strong buzz that a few industry insiders are creating a lobby against him to sabotage his career.

Kartik addressed these reports and said, "What happens, at times, is people make 'baat ka batangad' (make a mountain out of a molehill). There is nothing more to it. No one has so much time (to think so much). Everybody just wants to work, do good work. Other than that, things are just rumours."

Currently, Kartik is busy with the promotions of his upcoming horror-comedy, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 20.