Kartik Aaryan On Being Asked About His Marriage Plans: Eligible Eligible Mein Single Hi Reh Jaoonga

Ever since Kartik Aaryan debuted in Hindi cinema with Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, the actor has been winning hearts and how! Currently basking in the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor is in the best phase of his career with fans showering him with love from all nooks and corners.

To celebrate the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik recently conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter where fans bombarded him with questions ranging from his work to his personal life. The actor replied to them in his signature quirky style.

One of the netizens addressed him as ''Mr. Most Eligible Bachelor' and asked if he is planning to tie the knot anytime soon. To this, Kartik replied that he needs to be 'taken' (be in a relationship) before tying a knot. He wrote, "Eligible se taken toh karao phir marriage ki baat karenge. Eligible eligible mein single hi reh jaoonga."

Another Twitter user quizzed him about how much he was able to secure from the earnings of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as his own share of profit. Kartik answered, "150 cr mein profit nahi, Fans ka pyaar mila hai !! Koi number usse bada nahin hota ❤️ #AskKartik. (No one can put a number on the love I have received post release, and that's the only kind of profit that matters.)."

On being asked about his state of mind, and how he feels after the massive success of his latest release, the actor tweeted, "I feel Like a Shehzada 👑."

A Twitter user asked Kartik to spill the secret behind his luscious hair. In response, the Dhamaka actor wrote, "Aise kuchh apply nahi karta. Naturally aise hai. Thanx to mummy papa #GoodGenes."

On a related note, Kartik Aaryan recently tested positive for COVID-19 due to which he ended up skipping the IIFA 2022 awards. Speaking about his upcoming projects, the Bollywood star has Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India and Sameer Vidwan's untitled flick in the pipeline.