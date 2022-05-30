Kartik Aaryan On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Success: Knew The Film Would Do Well, But Couldn't Have Imagined Like This

Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror comedy helmed by Anees Bazmee, has turned out to be a respite for the Hindi Film Industry at the box which had been going through a dull period ever since the theatres reopened post the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has minted Rs 122.69 Crore in its second week of release and is slowly heading towards the 150-Crore mark. Speaking about the film's blockbuster success, Kartik said, "During a time like this, having delivered a 100 crore collection within the first 9 days of release alone is the most surreal feeling as an actor. I knew the film would do well, but couldn't have imagined it like this."

He further expressed his gratitude towards the film's team, the makers and his fans for contributing to the film's massive success.

Kartik said, "I owe the success to the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, who worked on it so passionately for 3 years. Secondly, the makers who delivered their vision of this entertainer so phenomenally and most importantly, the ones who have been pouring it with so much love--the audience, who accepted us with their whole hearts."

Talking about celebrating the success of the film, the Dhamaka actor revealed that he had a blast with fans at Gaiety Cinema in Mumbai.

"My biggest celebration for the film happened on the first weekend of the release itself. I had gone to the Gaiety cinema and met the fans. I saw the housefull board at Gaiety and it was so fulfilling. The amount of love coming from the audience has been so unreal that it only felt satisfactory when I celebrated with them. I danced with them, and asked them about the film and me," Kartik said.

The actor further said that he believes that he is a 'fan-made star' and that any without them is incomplete.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 revolves around how a casual encounter between two strangers, Ruhaan and Reet, lands them in Reet's hometown in Rajasthan, where they uncover an old secret about the latter's haunted mansion. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.