Kartik Aaryan On Marriage Advice From Abhishek And Ranbir: They Were Saying, 'Don't Marry'

Kartik
Aaryan,
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Abhishek
Bachchan
recently
all
went
to
Dubai
for
the
All
Stars
Football
Cup
where
the
three
superstars
of
their
generations
were
often
caught
in
candid
conversations.
During
one
such
conversation,
Abhishek
Bachchan
who
completed
15
years
to
his
marriage
was
asked
to
give
advice
to
the
newly
wed,
Ranbir
Kapoor
who
suggested
that
they
give
advice
to
Kartik,
B-town's
current
most
eligible
bachelor.
First,
the
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2
star
quipped
jokingly,
"They
were
saying
don't
marry"
to
which
Abhishek
then
continues,
"We're
truly
brothers
in
arms,
we
take
care
of
our
own.
Now
we're
planning
for
him."
The
young
superstars,
Kartik
Aaryan
and
Ranbir
Kapoor
seem
to
share
a
great
rapport
as
in
many
conversations
during
the
Dubai
press
conference,
they
were
seen
joking
around
and
often
play
football
together
as
well.
Ranbir
and
Abhishek
had
also
hopped
onto
the
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2's
ZigZag
step
fever
as
they
were
seen
talking
about
it
and
doing
the
step
in
other
videos
from
the
event.
On
the
work
front,
Kartik
Aaryan
is
all
set
for
the
release
of
his
highly-anticipated
next
on
20th
May,
while
Ranbir
has
the
audience
awaiting
the
release
of
Brahmastra
and
Abhishek
Bachchan
is
busy
with
the
third
instalment
of
Breath:
Into
the
Shadows.