Kartik Aaryan On Stepping Into Akshay Kumar's Shoes For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: People Shouldn't Draw Comparisons

When the first look posters of Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 dropped, netizens drew comparisons between the actor and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar who played the main lead in the first part of the film, which released in 2007.

Yesterday (April 26), the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released the trailer of the film. At the trailer launch event of this horror comedy, Kartik Aaryan opened up on people comparing him with Akshay.

When asked if he was under pressure to headline the sequel considering Akshay's performance in the first film was appreciated by the audience, Kartik told reporters that he didn't want to do that comparison.

The actor said, "I never wanted to draw this comparison. People shouldn't do it. I loved Akshay in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I have grown up watching him, we all have grown up watching him. Woh comparison kabhi naa hi karein toh better hai (It's better if you don't compare us)."

He further added, "We have taken that world (of the previous film) but everything else is new, of our own. I hope people will love it in its own new dynamic world that we have created with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Comparisons will be there, but I hope people remember this film for its own."

Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, helmed by Priyadarshan, revolved around a psychiatrist who sets out to uncover the truth of an ancestral palace which is believed to be haunted. The film also featured Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

Coming back to Kartik's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the follow-up features the actor as a ghost hunter. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. The Kartik Aaryan-starrer is helmed by Anees Bazmi.