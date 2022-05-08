Squad Goals! Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor And Abhishek Bachchan, Together Do The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Step!

Heartthrob of the nation, Kartik Aaryan is all set to enthral the audiences with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Amidst the film promotions, the actor has headed to Dubai along with Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others, to play the Celebrity Football Cup 2022 match with Emirates United today at the Shabab Al Ahli Stadium. And it seems like his film is following him as the fever of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 really is everywhere.

In an adorable video shared by a fan club, Ranbir can be seen talking about Kartik's upcoming film, and then Abhishek Bachchan and the newly married star do the ZigZag step too!! Fans are loving the vibe that Kartik and Ranbir can be seen sharing in the video.

Kartik also took to his social media today as his squad, Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan did the signature step from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track together.

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan are huge football buffs and are often seen practising together on weekends.

While Kartik Aaryan is gearing for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Ranbir Kapoor has the audience waiting for Brahmastra. Abhishek Bachchan is filming for the third instalment of Breathe: Into the Shadows.