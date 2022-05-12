Kartik Aaryan Recalls Mom's Visit To Luv Ranjan's Office; 'She Was Shocked To See My Romantic Audition Tape'

Kartik Aaryan who hails from Gwalior, landed in Mumbai to become an actor. The lad bagged his debut film, Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. After a series of work, it was the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which catapulted him to stardom. Since then, there's no looking back for this actor who is one of the promising actors in recent times.

Recently, in an interview with popular comedian Tanmay Bhat, the Dhamaka actor looked back at his journey. On being asked if he had any trouble in convincing his family to pursue acting, Kartik revealed that initially, his parents were unaware about his starry dreams. He shared that he came to Mumbai to study engineering after clearing DY Patil's entrance exam. But, he was giving auditions here and there.

After cracking the audition for Luv Ranjan's Pyar Ka Punchama, he confessed to his parents that he actually came to Mumbai to become an actor.

Recalling his mother's visit to the filmmaker's office, he continued, "Next day, my mother and mausi reached Luv Ranjan sir's office. The laptop, which Luv Ranjan sir had my audition tape, was opened and it has my romantic scene, which was filmed for the audition purpose and suddenly, my mother and mausi (aunt) were watching it."

He further revealed that they were in shock when they watched the video and added, "They were like where are we sitting, we sent him to study and what he is doing now."

Workwise, Kartik Aaryan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Besides him, the film also features Kiara Advani and Tabu in leading roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 20, 2022.