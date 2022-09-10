Kartik Aaryan Reveals Love Aaj Kal 2 Helped Him Sign 3 Films; 'Filmmakers Started Seeing Me In That Light'

Kartik
Aaryan's
2020
film
Love
Aaj
Kal
2
helmed
by
Imtiaz
Ali,
was
a
box
office
disaster.
However,
the
actor
believes
that
the
filmmakers
began
to
have
more
confidence
in
him
after
that
film.
In
his
recent
interview
with
Film
Companion,
the
actor
said
that
although
Love
Aaj
2
tanked
at
the
box
office,
it
brought
to
the
fore
his
serious
side,
and
gave
all
credit
to
the
way
director
Imtiaz
Ali
presented
him
in
the
film.
Kartik
said
that
after
playing
two
roles
in
that
movie,
filmmakers
started
seeing
him
in
'that
light'.
He
went
on
to
reveal
that
he
signed
three
films
after
Love
Aaj
Kal
2.
Kartik
further
spoke
about
how
he
bagged
Hansal
Mehta's
upcoming
film
Captain
India.
The
actor
revealed
that
he
had
been
requesting
the
Aligarh
director
to
case
him
in
a
film
since
2011.
The
Bollywood
star
told
the
news
portal,
"Main
pohoch
jaata
tha
ya
message
kar
deta
tha
ki
mujhe
please
role
dedo
aapki
film
mei
(I
used
to
message
or
directly
reach
and
ask
for
roles)," further
adding,
"Hansal
Mehta
is
someone
who
will
push
you
as
an
actor
and
beyond
your
capabilities."
Speaking
about
his
hunger
to
do
more
movies,
Kartik
continued,
"The
hunger
will
get
you
the
purity
and
then
it's
the
director's
medium
which
will
push
you
ahead."
Kartik's
last
release
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2
is
one
of
the
highest
grossing
Hindi
films
of
this
year.
He
has
some
exciting
projects
in
the
pipeline
which
include
Freddy,
Shehzada,
Captain
India,
Satyaprem
Ki
Katha,
Aashiqui
3
and
a
yet-to-be-titled
film
with
Kabir
Khan.