Kartik Aaryan Reveals Love Aaj Kal 2 Helped Him Sign 3 Films; 'Filmmakers Started Seeing Me In That Light'

Kartik Aaryan's 2020 film Love Aaj Kal 2 helmed by Imtiaz Ali, was a box office disaster. However, the actor believes that the filmmakers began to have more confidence in him after that film.

In his recent interview with Film Companion, the actor said that although Love Aaj 2 tanked at the box office, it brought to the fore his serious side, and gave all credit to the way director Imtiaz Ali presented him in the film. Kartik said that after playing two roles in that movie, filmmakers started seeing him in 'that light'. He went on to reveal that he signed three films after Love Aaj Kal 2.

Kartik further spoke about how he bagged Hansal Mehta's upcoming film Captain India. The actor revealed that he had been requesting the Aligarh director to case him in a film since 2011.

The Bollywood star told the news portal, "Main pohoch jaata tha ya message kar deta tha ki mujhe please role dedo aapki film mei (I used to message or directly reach and ask for roles)," further adding, "Hansal Mehta is someone who will push you as an actor and beyond your capabilities."

Speaking about his hunger to do more movies, Kartik continued, "The hunger will get you the purity and then it's the director's medium which will push you ahead."

Kartik's last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the highest grossing Hindi films of this year. He has some exciting projects in the pipeline which include Freddy, Shehzada, Captain India, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and a yet-to-be-titled film with Kabir Khan.