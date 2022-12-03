Kartik Aaryan Reveals Why He Never Told Anyone About Bagging Pyaar Ka Punchnama, ‘Pata Chale Yeh Bhi...'

Kartik Aaryan has established himself as Bollywood's most reliable star. He has come a long way in the film industry and attracted an army of die-hard fans in the country. Meanwhile, he has some big budget films lined up, and he has been among a few actors in Bollywood whose movie has been a success at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. His recently released film Freedy in the meantime has been garnering positive reviews from all nooks and corners.

However, reaching this position and becoming a youth icon wasn't an easy journey for Karthik. The actor has had his fair share of struggles. He recently opened up about his films that got scrapped. Kartik, in an interview with Goodtimes, said even before his debut, a few of his films got scrapped. He recalled how he would go on telling everyone about the works he's grabbed, which never took off. Later, because of the embarrassment, he stopped telling anyone anything in advance.

Further, he added that he wouldn't even receive an apology for being rejected. Kartik stated that if he was ever cast in a film, he would say "bohut bada ahsaan" (a huge favor). The actor then went candid and revealed that he had never told anyone about signing Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He would lie to his friends and roommates, claiming to be doing an internship in a hospital, but then go to the film's set.

Later, when the film's release date was fixed, Kartik revealed to everyone that he was making his Bollywood debut. In his words, "When Pyaar Ka Punchnama was happening, when I got my first film, I never told anyone that I'm shooting for a film or I'm doing anything. Because I thought, pata chale yeh bhi scrap hogayi toh (what if this got scrapped too)?"

Despite all the bad luck, Kartik Aarya has made a place in audiences' hearts and went on to star in some hit films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Love Aaj Kal 2, Dhamaka, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He currently has two big-budget films in his kitty. He will be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Shehzada, while in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik has been paired opposite Kiara Advani, which is all set to hit theatres on June 29, 2023.