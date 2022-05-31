Kartik Aaryan Rubbishes Report About Hiking His Fee Post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Success In A Hilarious Way

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is having a golden run at the box office. The horror comedy, also featuring Kiara Advani and Tabu, has already entered the coveted Rs 100-Crore club and continues to have a strong hold despite other releases at the box office.

Amid this, a media portal reported that Kartik has hiked his fee post the phenomenal success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. According to the report, a source informed them that Kartik who was supposedly charging Rs 15-20 Crore per movie, has apparently hiked his fee to Rs 35-40 Crore after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

However, the actor slammed this speculation in his own signature style. Dismissing the report as 'baseless', Kartik posted a hilarious tweet that read, "Promotion hua hai life mein, Increment nahi 😂 Baseless 🙏🏻."

Meanwhile, Kartik's fans found his reaction 'savage'. A Twitter user wrote, "SO SAVAGE 😭😭😂😂." Another one commented, "Best way to shut such negative pr." "There's no harm in getting an increment...You did a fantastic job you deserve it," read another comment. Many dropped laughing emoticons on Kartik's post.

On the other hand, Kartik is thrilled with the thunderous response to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Speaking about the film's success, the actor had earlier said in a statement that it is a surreal feeling as an actor to have one's film collect Rs 100 Crore within nine days of its release. He had further called himself a 'fan-made' star.

Speaking about Kartik's upcoming projects, the young star has some interesting films in the pipeline. This includes Freddy, Shehzada, Captain India and a yet-to-be-titled film with Sameer Vidwans.