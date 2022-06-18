Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 To Stream On Netflix From June 19

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fever will continue on Netflix. The blockbuster is set to start streaming on Netflix from June 19, 2022 and will be available to fans around the world in over 190 countries. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar, this entertaining and must watch horror comedy stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Sharing his excitement about the film releasing on Netflix, Kartik Aaryan said, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 journey has been absolutely gratifying and fulfilling so far. I am super thrilled that the film has also found its home on Netflix and we continue entertaining viewers and all my fans around the world with Netflix.''

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series further added, "After ruling the box office worldwide and bringing people back to theatres, we are super thrilled that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will entertain audiences across borders with its release on Netflix."

Talking about the film, producer Murad Khetani, Cine1 Studio adds, "It's such a great feeling to take Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 a notch higher, a true blue entertainer that tickled audiences funny bones while getting them on the edge of their seats - will now be witnessed at the comfort of the viewer through Netflix."

Experience the thrills with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Netflix from June 19, 2022.