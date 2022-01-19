Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada Producer Has This To Say About Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Hindi) Theatrical Release

Post the massive success of Pushpa, Allu Arjun's yet another blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is all set to release in Hindi on January 26. The original flick was one of the highest grossing Telugu films of 2020.

Interestingly, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is getting remade in Hindi as Shehzada by Rohit Dhawan with Kartik Aaryan reprising Allu Arjun's role and Kriti Sanon stepping into Pooja Hegde's shoes. As soon as the news of the theatrical release of the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun's film surfaced in media, Paresh Rawal who plays a pivotal role in Shehzada expressed his concerns over the timing of the Hindi-dub's release. He said that he felt the dubbed version could affect the commercial prospects of the Hindi remake.

Hopefully Soon: Allu Arjun Talks About Making His Bollywood Debut

However, producer Manish Shah who has the dubbing rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo feels that the release of the dubbed version of the film will not affect Kartik Aaryan's film.

He told ETimes, "Shehzada has a frontline Hindi star cast and is being shot in a very big way. It is definitely going to do well."

Rohit Dhawan Blocks Kartik Aaryan For Six Months For Shehzada

Shah also defended his decision of releasing the Hindi dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and said, "We have about four big release dates in a year and January 26th is one of the biggest days. There is no Hindi film releasing on that day and that is the reason I am releasing the dubbed version of the film."

Buzz is that Shah has shelled out an astronomical price for the dubbing rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.