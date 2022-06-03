Kartik Aaryan Says He Is Romantic At Heart; Shares His Take On Marriage

Currently, actor Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and professionally, he is in a happy place. But do you want to know how is Kartik's personal life? What is his take on love and marriage? Well, in his recent tete-a-tete with a magazine, Kartik said that he is married to his work and he does not time to think about marriage.

Kartik told Filmfare, "I believe in the institution of marriage. But right now, I am married to my job now and I would like to stay focused on the same. The ingredients of marriage for me are love, trust, and commitment, and I am putting all of that into my work right now, and I am glad that it is giving the same back to me."

When asked what is his take on love, he said that love is a beautiful, pure, and personal feeling.

"I am romantic at heart. I am glad to have so much love from my family and fans, but as far as the romantic side is concerned, I feel that happens on its own and it always has a new take on it," said Kartik.

Kartik and Sara Ali Khan were rumoured to be dating during the shooting of their 2020 film Love Aaj Kal, but after the release of the film, rumours suggested that they parted ways.

With respect to work, Kartik has many interesting projects in his kitty. He has Shehzada, which marks his reunion with Kriti Sanon. He also has Freddy, a film helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, which marks the actor's first collaboration with actress Alaya F. Apart from these two films, Kartik will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's Captain India.