Kartik Aaryan Says If He Delivers A Flop, It Could Create A Perception That Can End His Career

2022 belonged to actor Kartik Aaryan! On one side, superstars like Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar failed to deliver blockbusters at the box office while on the other side, Kartik set the box office on fire with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In his recent tete-a-tete with Anupama Chopra, Kartik talked about being relevant to his fans despite his huge success and said that he still prefers to travel in economy class.

"I have dreams, I had a dream car and wanted a Lamborghini and I got it also. I wanted to become an actor and that got fulfilled. And the dreams are getting bigger," added Kartik.

When Anupama asked Kartik if he wants a private jet, the actor said, "It doesn't stop, but the relatability factor is that I like the same food. If I go to the same hotel with mom and dad, we'll eat the same food in Gwalior, we'll eat the same paneer and naan and that's not going to change."

In the same interview, when Anupama asked Kartik about his opinion on being an outsider, he said, "I am not padded, my back is not taken care of. I don't know how an insider would feel, but as outsider I feel that somewhere down the line that if one film flops, it could create a perception that can end my career. I won't have someone who will create a project of that level for me."

Kartik will next be seen in Sameer Vidwans's Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani and in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon.