Kartik Aaryan Spills The Beans On Relationship Status Post His Rumoured Break-Up With Sara Ali Khan

While Kartik Aaryan has never spoken about his personal life in public, his linkups with his co-stars often grab a lot of eyeballs. It was reported that the actor was in a relationship with his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan until they parted ways sometime back.

Finally, recently, on Koffee With Karan 7, the host Karan Johar revealed that Sara dated Kartik which was never confirmed before. When the filmmaker was accused of leaking out personal details about the celebrities on his show, he defended himself in an interview with Siddharth Kannan and said that 'what's true is true.'

Now, in an interaction with Film Companion, Kartik Aaryan has finally opened up on his relationship status post his 'rumoured' break-up with Sara Ali Khan.

The actor found himself in a tough spot when he was confronted for lying about his love life in his previous interviews in the wake of the 'chatter' on Koffee With Karan 7. Kartik refused to comment on his ex Sara Ali Khan or whether he had lied about his relationship status. However, he insisted that his relationship is currently single.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor told the entertainment portal, "Main pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (I have been single since the past 1.25 years, I don't know about anything else)." When told that 1.25 years is a very specific timeline, Kartik blushed and was left speechless.

However, he tried to correct his statement and said, "I have been single for the past 1 year. I am not reducing the time period slowly...it just was not precise." Further, on being asked if he would continue to say that his work is his relationship, the actor, "No it's not like that. But I am single. That's about it."

While Kartik Aaryan continues to keep his personal life under wraps, his alleged ex Sara Ali Khan recently sparked dating rumours with cricketer Shubnam Gill after they were spotted enjoying a dinner date.

With regards to work, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada in which he is paired opposite Kriti Sanon.