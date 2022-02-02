Kartik Aaryan Starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 To Release On May 20

Kartik Aaryan's much-awaited horror-comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has finally gotten a new and final release date. The movie is all set to be released on May 20, 2022. The film has been helmed by Anees Bazmee and also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles.

The release date of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has undergone some changes owing to the pandemic situation. The film was reportedly earlier set to be released in July 2020 but the lockdown led to the release date being postponed. The Kartik Aaryan starrer has also managed to avoid a clash with RRR that will be seeing a March release this year.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Motion Poster: Kartik Aaryan Gears Up To Give Us Some Chills & Laughs

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's motion poster was released in September last year. The quirky and vibrant video featured Kartik Aaryan in his Bhool Bhulaiyya avatar. The actor was giving us some serious horror vibes in an all-black outfit and looking at the same, the audience's excitement and anticipation were only increased twofold.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Climax: I Am Glad That Kartik Aaryan Came Through And Delivered What I Wanted: Anees Bazmee

Meanwhile, last year in September, Kartik Aaryan gave an exciting hint to his fans that he had shot for the climax of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was the most challenging sequence of his career. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor had stated, "Shot 162 One of the most challenging sequences I have shot for gets done!! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax. The whole week everyone's been at it and great team effort."

Director Anees Bazmee in an earlier interview with The Times Of India had also spoken about the climax of the movie. He had said, "It was a very challenging shoot as I had a vision in my mind in terms of Kartik's role as people have not ever seen him in such a character. I am glad that Kartik came through and delivered what I wanted. Tabu is just fantastic as usual. Kiara has done a very nice job. There are too many elements to look forward to and is full of entertainment like all Anees Bazmee films are."

The movie will mark the first collaboration of Kartik Aaryan with Kiara Advani and Tabu. The movie is a sequel to the blockbuster 2007 movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie had starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles.