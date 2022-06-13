Kartik Aaryan Supported Shehzada Financially, Reveals Producer Bhushan Kumar Amid Rumours Of Actor's Fee Hike

Producer Bhushan Kumar recently shared his take on actors hiking their remuneration and its impact on films in his recent interview with a news portal. He said that producers today often cut down their budget because of the hefty fees charged by the actors.

He further said that Kartik Aaryan with whom he recently collaborated on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has always supported his films. Bhushan Kumar told Pinkvilla, "Today, people want to see larger than life cinema and you need to put big money to make those films. Such films can't be made without support of the actors and to their credit a lot of them are doing it now. For example, Kartik has always been like that. For our next film Shehzada, we were having some problems. But he stood by us and said 'I'm there for you guys. We will solve this together'. He supported us financially as well."

Bhushan Kumar-Kartik Aaryan's latest project Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has turned out to be a major box office success and brought relief to the Hindi Film Industry which has been going through a dry spell. The horror comedy has collected Rs 167.72 Crore so far and is still minting more money than some of the recent releases.

Post the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, there were rumours about Kartik Aaryan hiking his fee. However the actor dismissed those reports as 'baseless' and tweeted, "Promotion hua hai life mein Increment nahi (I have been promoted in life, haven't received my increment)."

Coming back to Bhushan Kumar, the producer further emphasised that actors should keep their fees as per the fims. He said, "After delivering just one successful film, actors hike their fees. But this practice is not good in the long run. Whenever an actor unreasonably hikes his price, he has faced problems going ahead."

Speaking about Shehzada, the family entertainer is the official remake of Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde's Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film features Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal.