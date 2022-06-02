Kartik Aaryan Wants To Be A Part Of Marvel Universe; Lauds Alia Bhatt's Performance In Gangubai Kathiawadi

Actor Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and he is elated that he is able to woo his fans with his impeccable performance in the film. In his recent tete-a-tete with a magazine, while reacting to film's success at the box office, Kartik said that he feels extremely grateful to the audience for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's historical opening.

He further told Filmfare that as an actor, his biggest motivation has been to entertain the audience, and the love that's been pouring in from the masses is not only encouraging but also validating on so many levels.

"This is not just a celebration for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team but for the Hindi film industry as a whole, and we are so happy that the film has been embraced the way it has," added Aaryan.

In the same interview, when Kartik was asked if he has seen a movie poster or trailer in recent times and felt he should have been part of it, he said, "Recently, I saw Dr. Strange in the theatre, and I was like, I want to be part of a Marvel universe. They really know how to create magic."

When asked when was the last time when any actor's performance humbled him, he took the name of Alia Bhatt and lauded her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

He said, "I can't think of just one. There are so many great actors in our industry and so many of my contemporaries have been giving some amazing performances, like Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was just superb, and so many more."

With respect to work, Kartik will next be seen in Freddy, Shehzada and Captain India.