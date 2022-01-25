Kartik Aaryan Warned He Would Quit Shehzada, Was 'Unprofessional': Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Producer

After the massive success of the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, the makers of the Telugu star's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo were planning to release the Hindi-dubbed version of the 2020. The film was supposed to hit the cinema halls on January 26, 2022. However the makers cancelled the theatrical release of the Hindi version of the Allu Arjun-starrer. Meanwhile, a Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon is already in works.

Recently in a chat with India Today, Manish Shah who owns the rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's dubbed version in Hindi revealed the reason behind cancelling the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's 2020 film.

Calling Kartik Aaryan extremely unprofessional, Shah revealed that Kartik threatened to quit Shehzada if Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi version released in theatres.

The producer told the news portal, "The makers of Shehzada were not keen to release the Hindi version in cinemas. Also, Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film, which would have caused Shehzada producers a loss of Rs 40 crores. It was extremely unprofessional of him."

She further continued, "I have known Shehzada producers for 10 years. I cannot have people who are close to me losing Rs 40 crores, so I dropped it. By doing this, I ended up losing Rs 20 crores. I spent Rs 2 crores only on dubbing. I wanted this film to be bigger than Pushpa: The Rise. If I do not release the film I lose money, so now I am releasing it on my channel. I would not have done anything for Kartik Aaryan, I only did this because of Allu Arvind. Why would I do this for a Bollywood hero? I don't know him."

Earlier Goldmines Telefilms had issued a statement on Twitter which read, "Manish Shah, promoter of Goldmines along with the makers of Shehzada have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version. Shehzada makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing to the same."