Kartik Aaryan Wins Iconic Best Actor Critics Choice Award

The young superstar, Kartik Aaryan wins Iconic Best Actor (Critics Choice) for Dhamaka, at the Iconic Gold Awards, 2022. The actor who had left the audience and the critics, highly impressed in a whole new look and avatar with his last release also posted for the same.

Taking to his social media, Kartik shared a picture doing the winning gesture as he proudly and happily held his award. In the caption the versatile star wrote, "Arjun Pathak is the best 🔥 Iconic Best Actor of the Year Critics Choice #Dhamaka 🙏"

The film had become a super success right from the time it was released owing to a layered and superlative performance by Kartik who truly left all impressed as he took on an intense thriller role for the first time and clearly hit it out of the park.

On the cards next for Kartik is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shehzada, Captain India and Freddy along with Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.