Kartik Aryan's Upcoming Thriller 'Freddy' With Alaya F Will Be An OTT Exclusive

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his blockbuster film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film turned out to be this year's biggest hit. As the audience awaits the actor's upcoming films, Kartik gives a surprise update on Freddy. The film is Kartik's most awaited one. He is collaborating with Aalaya F for the first time.

As per the latest updates, Kartik and Alaya have completed filming of Freddy, and the makers of the film have decided to release it on OTT instead of theaters. Freddy is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films and directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

Touted as an edge-of-the-seat thriller, Freddy will show Kartik Aaryan in a new outlook and it will be exclusively release on Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, more details about the movie have been kept under wraps.

On Thursday (October 27), Disney shared a post on Instagram with a stunning monochrome picture of Kartik Aaryan and wrote, "Hottest Star on Hotstar @TheAaryanKartik Disney+ Hotstar. Coming soon. #ReadyForFreddy."

On the other hand, a report by Pinkvilla has stated that Freddy will be dropped by the streaming giant in December. "Freddy will be released on December 2, 2022. After much discussion, the team feels that this will be an apt date to introduce the film to the world. An official release date announcement will be made soon," the portal quoted a source.

Talking about the film, Kartik earlier said, "I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven't explored before. It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore a new territory. I'm looking forward to the movie releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon and hoping the audience will love this new avatar."

Reflecting a similar emotion, Gaurav Banerjee, Head-Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, stated, "It is now time to welcome the hottest new Bollywood superstar, Kartik Aaryan, to Disney+ Hotstar!! Post Kartik's last blockbuster, Freddy, his next release is a thriller, which comes directly on Disney+ Hotstar."

Workwise, Kartik Aaryan has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. He has Shehzada Kriti Sanon, which is a remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's Captain India, Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan's untitled next, and Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani.