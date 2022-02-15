Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Are Slaying The Long Distance Relationship Game In THIS Manner

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adored couples on the block and have been shelling out some major couple goals ever since they tied the knot in December last year. However, what did not go unnoticed by the fans of the couple was that they did not get adequate time to spend with each other after getting married. But the latest development is that Vicky and Katrina are doing their long-distance relationship in a very efficient manner that will surely come as happy news to their fans.

Talking about the same, a source close to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal revealed to BollywoodLife that the couple has been taking out a specific time from their busy schedules to spend with each other. The source added that despite the different schedules and distance, Vicky and Katrina make sure to chalk out the pre-decided time wherein they video call each other. The source went on to say that the couple is planning their time accordingly so that they get a portion of the day to spend some time with each other.

The source said that both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are extremely organized people to like to plan their schedules from beforehand. The source added that the couple has discussed their professional schedules with each other so that they can try to catch up with each other to spend some much-needed time. Katrina had recently headed off to Indore to spend some time with her doting husband wherein he was shooting for his untitled movie with Sara Ali Khan.

Not only this but Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also found out some time to ring on Valentine's Day with each other. The two shared mushy posts with each other yesterday (February 14), much to the happiness of their fans. Katrina shared a series of beautiful pictures with her husband and wrote, "We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but u make the difficult moments better and that's what matters" along with a red heart emoji. Vicky and Katrina had tied the knot in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur on December 9, 2021.