Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Their First Karwa Chauth With Family, SEE PICS

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal, who are celebrating their first Karwa Chauth today (October 13), took to social media to share adorable pictures from their festivities. The duo were seen posing with Vicky's parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal.

Katrina, who decked up in saree and sindoor for her first Karwa Chauth, shared pictures and wrote, "Pehla Karwa Chauth." In the pics, the actress looked absolutely breathtaking in a pink saree while Vicky perfected complimented her in a white kurta pyjama. As soon as she shared the post, fans and industry friends such as Mini Mathur and Sharvari Wagh dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. Take a look at the post HERE

Vicky Kaushal shared a similar picture from the simple family celebration on his Instagram handle as well. The actor captioned it as "Happy #KarvaChauth" Check out the photo HERE

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal tied the knot last year in December in an intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony in Rajasthan.

In a recent interview, Katrina opened up about being married by saying, "Marriage is a big change in anyone's life, you are now sharing your life with a person and you're living together. It's been really beautiful, it's been really, really wonderful.

Speaking about Vicky, the actress added, “He has been away a lot on shoots, as have I, so I think that's always the thing with any two actors who are in this profession where there is constant travel, you do get less time together. But he is just a very, very wonderful person, and I think it's nice to have a person like that in my life.”