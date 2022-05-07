Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Go The 'Pool' Way To Beat The Summer Heat; See Photo

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal broke many hearts when they got hitched in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan last year. Since then, 'VicKat' as the fans lovingly call them, never fail to express their love for each other on social media. From dropping romantic couple pictures to cheering for each other, the duo has been making us go all 'aww' over their lovey-dovey posts.

Amid this, on Saturday (May 7), Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram page to drop a smouldering pool picture with her better half which sent the internet into a meltdown. She captioned the picture as, "Me and mine 🤍🤍." The click features the Tiger 3 actress passionately embracing Vicky in the pool as they pose for the camera.

The steamy picture received a lot of love on social media. While Rakul Preet Singh dropped a bunch of heart emoticons, Huma Qureshi wrote, "Awwww." Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari commented, "Perfection blessings to you both 🧿❤️." Hrithik Roshan's comment read, "So nice," whereas Priyanka Chopra dropped a heart-eyed emoticon.

Recently, in an interview with a leading magazine, Vicky spoke about his actress-wife Katrina for the first time post their marriage. He said that he feels very fortunate to have a life partner like her.

"Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I'm very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she's an extremely wise, intelligent, and compassionate person. I learn a lot from her every single day," Vicky was quoted as saying by Hello magazine.

With regards to work, Katrina is busy shooting for Sriram Raghavan's upcoming directorial Merry Christmas co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky on the other hand, recently wrapped up shooting schedule of his yet-to-be-titled film in Mussoorie.