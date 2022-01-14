Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's First Lohri Together Is All About Love And Happiness, See Pics

Yesterday (January 13) marked the first Lohri celebration of newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Needless to say, the couple rang in the festival together and shared some beautiful pictures with each other. Katrina and Vicky can be seen wrapped in each other's arms while looking at a bonfire that is burnt during this festival.

Talking about the same, Katrina Kaif shared a series of lovely pictures with Vicky Kaushal wherein they can be seen looking at the bonfire. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress shared a series of pictures with her husband and captioned it stating, "Happy Lohri." The picture has Katrina wearing a red Kurta that she has paired up with a black jacket. While Vicky can be seen sporting a purple tee and pants that he has paired up with an olive green jacket.

Vicky Kaushal Shares Unseen Picture With Katrina Kaif On Their One Month Anniversary, Says 'Forever To Go!'

Vicky Kaushal also shared one of the pictures on his social media handle. The netizens could not stop gushing over the couple celebrating their first festival together in such a blissful manner. Take a look at the pictures that was shared by one of their fan clubs on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on January 9, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also celebrated one month of their wedding. The two shared delightful pictures with each other to mark the day. Katrina shared an adorable selfie picture with her husband on the occasion. On the other hand, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor shared an unseen picture presuambly from their Sangeet ceremony. The picture had the newlyweds in the middle of a dance performance wherein Vicky was wearing a blue Sherwani while the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress wore a pink Lehenga attire with some traditional accessories.

Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Sabyasachi Mangalsutra As She Chills In Her New 'Home Sweet Home'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot at the lavish Six Senses Fort Hotel in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The two entered marital bliss in the presence of their close family and friends and later dropped the breathtaking wedding and ceremony pictures on their social media handle. The two have been since then shelling out some major couple goals. Katrina also flaunted her Mehendi that had her husband's name and their new home in Juhu.