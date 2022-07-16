Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Announce Actress' Pregnancy On Her Birthday Today?

Katrina Kaif is quite active on social media and often drops gorgeous pictures and fitness videos for her fans. However lately, the actress has been missing from social media. Katrina's prolonged absence from Instagram and Bollywood events have sparked off rumours that the actress is expecting her first child with Vicky Kaushal.

Now if the latest buzz is to be believed, Katrina is expected to make this happy revelation on her birthday today (July 16).

According to Bollywoodlife, Asianet Newsable quoted a source as saying, "It is confirmed that Katrina Kaif is pregnant. She and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child together. There are high chances that the news about Katrina Kaif's pregnancy will be shared by the couple on Kat's birthday. Katrina will be celebrating her 39th birthday on Saturday, July 16, and that is when the couple will most likely be sharing the good news with their fans."

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have reportedly flown to Maldives to ring in the former's 39th birthday today. Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured actress-girlfriend Sharvari Wagh have accompanied them to the Island country.

Vicky was spotted at the airport, in a casual T-shirt, jeans and a jacket while his better-half Katrina looked pretty in an orange loose T-shirt and flared jeans.

Speaking about work, last month, Katrina Kaif skipped IIFA 2022 Awards in Abu Dhabi after testing positive for COVID-19. However, her actor-husband Vicky graced the event. With respect to movies, Katrina Kaif is awaiting the release of her upcoming horror comedy, Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Vicky on the other hand, will be seen in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film opposite Sara Ali Khan.