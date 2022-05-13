Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Visit Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant While On Vacation

Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal are currently holidaying in New York visiting each other favourite places in the city. The duo have also been updating fans about their trip by sharing happy pictures of each other on their social media accounts.

In the recent update, Katrina revealed that the couple visited global icon Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant. Taking to her Instagram story, Katrina shared pictures from the Indian restaurant named Sona. She captioned the picture, "Home away from home. Loved the vibe ❤️@priyankachopra."

Meanwhile, Vicky also posted pictures on his Instagram story from their day out in the city. One of the photos featured a glass full of ice cream, while others were monochrome photos of the NYC skyline. Take a look at the pictures:

Salman Khan Shares Best Wishes For Dhaakad Team, Kangana Ranaut Reacts 'Will Never Say I'm Alone In Industry'

The couple got married six months ago in Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in an intimate wedding. However, since the union, the actors have been busy with film projects. Recently, they made headlines with reports suggesting that the couple is all set to welcome their first child.

However, Vicky's spokesperson reacted to the pregnancy rumours and said that there is no truth to them. The spokesperson from the actor's team was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying, "This report is false. This is a rumour and has no truth." On the other hand, Katrina's team has also revealed that the actress isn't expecting and is currently focused on her career and enjoying the initial stages of married life with Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal's Rep Denies Speculations About Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy

On the work front, Katrina will next feature in Tiger 3, Merry Christmas and Phone Bhoot. Vicky will next star in Govinda Naam Mera and a YRF untitled project and Raula which is currently under production.