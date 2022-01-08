Katrina Kaif Celebrates Her Sister Isabelle's Birthday Virtually Along With Vicky Kaushal And Sunny Kaushal

Katrina Kaif celebrated her younger sister Isabelle Kaif's birthday virtually as the latter turned a year older yesterday (January 7). Katrina took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of the same. The actress' husband Vicky Kaushal and brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal also joined the celebration.

Talking about the same, Katrina Kaif shared a screenshot of their Zoom call. The picture shows her, Isabelle Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal along with another of their friend. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress captioned the same stating, "Happy Happy Happiest Birthday @isakaif. This is the year that will shower all the love, light and happiness on you." Take a look at the same.

Isabelle Kaif can be seen looking every bit the happy birthday girl in a marron attire while elder sister Katrina Kaif could be seen wearing pink attire. Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal could be seen sporting white a green attire respectively. Yesterday, Vicky also took to his social media account to wish his sister-in-law. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor had shared a beautiful picture of Isabelle and captioned it stating, "Happiest birthday, Isy! Have the most wonderful time working and partying today." After Katrina and Vicky had tied the knot last month on December 9, 2021, Isabelle had shared a lovely picture of herself applying Haldi on Vicky's cheeks. The actress had captioned the same stating, "Full fun & joy. My cheeks still hurt from smiling so much."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Isabelle Kaif was last seen in the film Time To Dance alongside Sooraj Pancholi. She will be next seen in the movie Suswagatam Khushaamadeed alongside Pulkit Samrat. In an earlier interview with a leading tabloid, Isabelle had spoken about the tips that her elder sister Katrina Kaif had given her for her film career. She had said, "She has seen some of the songs and sent me a nice message. I think her main tip for me was just to be big. You may think you (are) being really too big with your dancing, or expressions. But for the camera, be bigger. Everything should be a little exaggerated, a little larger than life."