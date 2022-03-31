Katrina Kaif Drops First Pics From Vacay With Vicky Kaushal, Couple Soak Up The Sun On A Yacht

Katrina Kaif, who has been on vacation with her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal, has finally shared pictures on her Instagram profile. While they haven't disclosed the location, in the picture they can be seen enjoying a ride on a yacht and some sunshine on the sea.

In one picture, Vicky can be seen soaking up the sun while resting his head on Katrina. Another pic shows Katrina resting her head on the back of a seat. Katrina can be seen wearing a hat and a colourful swimsuit. She captioned the post with emojis of a yacht, sea, island and hearts.

The third picture in Kat's post was also shared by Vicky on his Instagram stories. The photo shows a beautiful hut amid a patch of greenery and the rising sun behind it. Take a look at the post,

For the unversed, Katrina and Vicky got married in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur in December 2021. The wedding took place in the presence of their closest friends and family. Post-wedding, the two took some time off their shooting schedule and jetted for their honeymoon in the Maldives.

Recently, Vicky's brother Sunny stated that Katrina Kaif has brought positive energy into the Kaushal family. He told ETimes, "It's pretty cool. She is such a nice and positive person. She brings positive energy into the family. It's a very nice feeling to have a new member in the family. She is very very grounded".

On the work front, Katrina has several projects lined up, including Merry Christmas, Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot and Jee Le Zaraa. On the other hand, Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar, an untitled project with Laxman Utekar and another with Shashank Khaitan.