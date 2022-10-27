Katrina Kaif Gets Candid About Her Equation With Co-stars, Funny Misconception About Her & Vicky

Katrina Kaif is one of the busiest actresses in B-town. She is currently gearing up for her next release, Phone Bhoot, and is quite engaged in promoting the film. She is sharing screen space for the first time with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The actress recently, in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, revealed several secrets about her, her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and her co-stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others things. On being asked about a funny misconception people have about her, Katrina replies, "I don't know. I think that everyone changes from day to day."

"You have your good days, bad days and you have days when you are stressed out and days when you are calm and zen, life is flowing. So, I also think that it can depend on who you be on which day," she added.

Meanwhile, during a rapid-fire segment, the actress shared one adorable habit that Vicky has. She also revealed that he sings to her whenever she's unable to sleep. "Endearing is I think his joy for dancing and singing. Like the honest and pure joy and with just music in general. The joy he has when he dances is just one of the most beautiful things to see and the joy he has for singing, and he is a good singer. And many many times when I can't sleep, I always ask him 'can you please sing me a song?'"

Katrina has collaborated with several industry heavyweights, including Salman Khan, in films such as Partner, Bharat, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, and others. Speaking about the superstar, Katrina described the equation she shares with Salman as "Always fun."

Further, she also spoke about her newest co-stars, Jee Le Zaraa co-star Alia Bhatt as "always special" and Priyanka Chopra as "always inspiring". Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, she hailed his intelligence and said, "Always informative, always knowledgeable. It's intellectual, you always leave knowing more than you met him with. He's incredibly intelligent."

Speaking of Katrina's professional life, the actress, besides Phone Bhoot, will be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Tiger 3 is scheduled to release on Diwali 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. While she also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra and Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.