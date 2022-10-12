Katrina Kaif Gets Candid About Life After Marrying Vicky Kaushal; Says ‘Marriage Is A Big Change’

Katrina Kaif broke millions of hearts when married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021. It was a royal wedding in Rajasthan which was attended by the couple's respective family members and close friends. Ever since then Katrina and Vicky are often seen treating fans with mushy pics on social media. And now after almost 10 months, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress has opened up on life after marrying Vicky and called marriage a big change in a person's life.

During her interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina was all praises for Vicky and said that although they don't get much time to spend together, life has been beautiful for her post wedding. "Marriage is a big change in anyone's life, you are now sharing your life with a person and you're living together. It's been really beautiful, it's been really, really wonderful. He has been away a lot on shoots, as have I, so I think that's always the thing with any two actors who are in this profession where there is constant travel, you do get less time together. But he is just a very, very wonderful person, and I think it's nice to have a person like that in my life," Katrina was quoted saying.

As of now, Katrina is gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie happens to be a horror comedy and will be releasing on November 4. It will be witnessing a box office clash with Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal starrer Mili.