Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Her Dream Role Of Playing A ‘Superhero'

Actress Katrina Kaif is all prepared for her next release post marriage to Vicky Kaushal with Phone Bhoot. The film's trailer was released yesterday (October 11), in which Katrina will be seen in the role of a ghost, and the trailer has already got fans excited. The horror-comedy also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar in lead roles.

Katrina, who is super excited about Phone Bhoot, recently did an "ask me anything" session on her Instagram handle. The actress in the session asked her followers to quiz her about anything they wanted to know from her. She was shrewd in answering almost every question, including the one that was about her dream role.

Revealing her dream role, Katrina said she would love to be cast in a superhero movie. So, is it the Brahmastra's success effect? Many actors have shared their desires to be a part of a larger-than-life film. It looks like Katrina, too, has been inspired by the film to play a superhero. However, Katrina is one actress who has aced doing action-packed films. She has also performed her stunts in films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bang Bang and Phantom.



Sharing her thoughts about her dream role, Katrina said in a video posted on her Instagram stories, "I would love to play a superhero and I hope I get a great script where there is a lot of action and playing superhero would be one of my dream roles".

Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for Phone Bhoot, which is scheduled to release on November 4. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and she will be seen sharing the screen with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi for the first time. Katrina also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupati and Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan.