Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Her Dream Role Of Playing A ‘Superhero'
Actress Katrina Kaif is all prepared for her next release post marriage to Vicky Kaushal with Phone Bhoot. The film's trailer was released yesterday (October 11), in which Katrina will be seen in the role of a ghost, and the trailer has already got fans excited. The horror-comedy also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar in lead roles.
Katrina, who is super excited about Phone Bhoot, recently did an "ask me anything" session on her Instagram handle. The actress in the session asked her followers to quiz her about anything they wanted to know from her. She was shrewd in answering almost every question, including the one that was about her dream role.
Revealing
her
dream
role,
Katrina
said
she
would
love
to
be
cast
in
a
superhero
movie.
So,
is
it
the
Brahmastra's
success
effect?
Many
actors
have
shared
their
desires
to
be
a
part
of
a
larger-than-life
film.
It
looks
like
Katrina,
too,
has
been
inspired
by
the
film
to
play
a
superhero.
However,
Katrina
is
one
actress
who
has
aced
doing
action-packed
films.
She
has
also
performed
her
stunts
in
films
like
Ek
Tha
Tiger,
Tiger
Zinda
Hai,
Bang
Bang
and
Phantom.
Sharing her thoughts about her dream role, Katrina said in a video posted on her Instagram stories, "I would love to play a superhero and I hope I get a great script where there is a lot of action and playing superhero would be one of my dream roles".
Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for Phone Bhoot, which is scheduled to release on November 4. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and she will be seen sharing the screen with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi for the first time. Katrina also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupati and Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan.