Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Her In-Laws; Reveals The Nickname Given To Her By Them

Katrina Kaif recently graced the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. On the show, the Sooryavanshi actress opened up about how her in-laws Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal and how her life has changed post marriage.

Katrina revealed her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal cooks sweet potatoes for her because of her diet regime. The actress, who is a fitness freak, said that she would end up having a bite of paratha since her mother-in-law pushed her to eat them. She also revealed the cute nickname given to her by her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal's parents.

Katrina said, "Initially Mummy ji used to urge me a lot to have parathas and since I'm on a diet I couldn't have it so I used to just have a bite. And, now that we have almost completed a year of our marriage, Mummy ji now prepares sweet potatoes for me." Katrina also said, "My in-laws call me Kitto with love."

Previously, Katrina Kaif in an interview with Pinkvilla, the Bollywood diva had talked about how her life got changed for good after tying the knot with Vicky.

The actress was quoted as saying by the news portal, "Marriage is a big change in anyone's life, you are now sharing your life with a person and you're living together. It's been really beautiful, it's been really, really wonderful. He has been away a lot on shoots, as have I, so I think that's always the thing with any two actors who are in this profession where there is constant travel, you do get less time together. But he is just a very, very wonderful person, and I think it's nice to have a person like that in my life."

After keeping their love story under wraps for a long time, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got hitched in the presence of their close friends and family on December 9, 2021. Post their marriage, the couple took social media by storm with their dreamy wedding pictures.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is currently awaiting the release of Phone Bhoot which is her first release post marriage.